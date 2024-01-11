Samsung Galaxy A73 Latest PTA Tax & Price in Pakistan – January Update

Samsung is the leading Android phone maker, holding over 20% of the market share.

They’re successful due to both innovation and strong marketing.

The phone has a powerful processor and a 108MP quad camera..

Advertisement

Samsung, a leading technology company, maintains its position as the primary producer of Android phones, offering a diverse range of mobile devices. With a blend of innovation and successful digital marketing strategies, the company commands more than 20% of the total smartphone sales market.

In addition to its well-known flagship models, Samsung‘s mid-range smartphones, like the Galaxy A73, have gained popularity for their sturdy construction and impressive features.

The phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, featuring a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor and an ARM Mali-G68 GPU. It sports an AMOLED Plus Capacitive Touchscreen, runs on the Android 12 operating system, and has a storage capacity of 128 gigabytes.

The Samsung A73 features a quad camera setup, highlighted by a primary sensor boasting an impressive 108 megapixels. To enhance security and protect data, the A73 is equipped with an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. With a substantial 5,000 mAh battery, the phone ensures a full day of usage and supports 25W fast charging for quick replenishment.

Also Read Apple iPhone 11 Latest PTA Tax in Pakistan – January 2024 Many tech enthusiasts prefer iPhones due to their compatibility. Apple products are...

As the demand for smartphones increases, the prices of these devices are on the rise. The escalating costs can be traced back to various federal taxes levied on electronic devices, encompassing customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A73 PTA Tax in Pakistan

On Passport Rs48,850

Advertisement On CNIC Rs58,100

Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan 2024

It was introduced at price of Rs125,000, but with back to back suge and heft taxes, the current price stands at Rs 170,450.