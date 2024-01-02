Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Latest PTA Tax in Pakistan, January 2024 Update

Honor Magic 6 Series Details Leaked Ahead of its Official Launch
Samsung, a major player in the mobile phone industry and a leader in the Android market, continues to maintain its dominance. Widely recognized as a trendsetter, the Korean giant consistently releases high-quality smartphones. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy Note Ultra is highlighted as an exceptional device in their lineup.
Renowned for its flagship devices, the company is particularly notable for the exceptional Samsung Note 20. This device is recognized for its top-notch hardware and software, delivering a notch-free experience.
In the midst of escalating inflation, the costs of smartphones have experienced an upward trend, influenced by global inflationary pressures. This increase in prices is evident even for older models such as the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.
The Pakistani government has imposed a range of taxes on mobile phones, including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax. The rates of these taxes are subject to variation depending on factors like the value and type of the smartphone.
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy Note 20
|On Passport
|PKR 66,200
|On ID Card
|PKR 78,800
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
|On Passport
|PKR 65,200
|On ID Card
|PKR 77,600
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
|On Passport
|PKR 80,100
|On ID Card
|PKR 95,300
