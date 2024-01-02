Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Latest PTA Tax in Pakistan, January 2024 Update

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Latest PTA Tax in Pakistan, January 2024 Update

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Latest PTA Tax in Pakistan, January 2024 Update

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Latest PTA Tax in Pakistan, January 2024 Update

Advertisement
  • Samsung remains a leader in the Android market, known for its high-quality smartphones.
  • Samsung’s Note 20 is praised for its excellent hardware and software, with a notch-free screen.
  • Pakistan’s phone taxes vary based on value and type, impacting affordability.
Advertisement

Samsung, a major player in the mobile phone industry and a leader in the Android market, continues to maintain its dominance. Widely recognized as a trendsetter, the Korean giant consistently releases high-quality smartphones. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy Note Ultra is highlighted as an exceptional device in their lineup.

Renowned for its flagship devices, the company is particularly notable for the exceptional Samsung Note 20. This device is recognized for its top-notch hardware and software, delivering a notch-free experience.

In the midst of escalating inflation, the costs of smartphones have experienced an upward trend, influenced by global inflationary pressures. This increase in prices is evident even for older models such as the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

Also Read

Honor Magic 6 Series Details Leaked Ahead of its Official Launch
Honor Magic 6 Series Details Leaked Ahead of its Official Launch

Honor is gearing up for a two-day launch event in China on...

The Pakistani government has imposed a range of taxes on mobile phones, including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax. The rates of these taxes are subject to variation depending on factors like the value and type of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 PTA Tax

ModelSamsung Galaxy Note 20
On PassportPKR 66,200
On ID CardPKR 78,800
ModelSamsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
On PassportPKR 65,200
On ID CardPKR 77,600
ModelSamsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
On PassportPKR 80,100
On ID CardPKR 95,300
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story