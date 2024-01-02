Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Latest PTA Tax in Pakistan, January 2024 Update

Samsung remains a leader in the Android market, known for its high-quality smartphones.

Samsung’s Note 20 is praised for its excellent hardware and software, with a notch-free screen.

Pakistan’s phone taxes vary based on value and type, impacting affordability.

Advertisement

Samsung, a major player in the mobile phone industry and a leader in the Android market, continues to maintain its dominance. Widely recognized as a trendsetter, the Korean giant consistently releases high-quality smartphones. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy Note Ultra is highlighted as an exceptional device in their lineup.

Renowned for its flagship devices, the company is particularly notable for the exceptional Samsung Note 20. This device is recognized for its top-notch hardware and software, delivering a notch-free experience.

In the midst of escalating inflation, the costs of smartphones have experienced an upward trend, influenced by global inflationary pressures. This increase in prices is evident even for older models such as the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

Also Read Honor Magic 6 Series Details Leaked Ahead of its Official Launch Honor is gearing up for a two-day launch event in China on...

The Pakistani government has imposed a range of taxes on mobile phones, including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax. The rates of these taxes are subject to variation depending on factors like the value and type of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 PTA Tax

Model Samsung Galaxy Note 20 On Passport PKR 66,200 On ID Card PKR 78,800

Model Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra On Passport PKR 65,200 On ID Card PKR 77,600

Model Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G On Passport PKR 80,100 On ID Card PKR 95,300

Advertisement