Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Price in Pakistan and Specs

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is a high-end smartphone that offers a large and smooth display, fast performance, and versatile camera setup.

The device features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1080 x 2400 Pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The operating system is Android 11 with One UI 3.5. The device comes with 256 GB of internal storage and 8 GB of RAM.

The rear cameras consist of a triple setup with a 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto lens, while the front camera is 10MP.

The device has a 4800 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 184,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.5
Dimensions161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm
Weight200 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPhantom Grey, Phantom Pink, Phantom Violet, Phantom White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 + 3 x 2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 2100 (5 nm)
GPUMali-G78 MP14
DISPLAYTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra FeaturesEye Comfort Shield, Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, 28mm (telephoto), 1/1.76″, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Super Steady video, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint(under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Plastic back, Aluminum frame, Stylus support, Tuned by AKG, Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4800 mAh
– Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
Also Read

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S24 Series launch date
Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S24 Series launch date

Speculation surrounding the imminent launch of Samsung's next flagship phone has been...

