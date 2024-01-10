Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Price in Pakistan and Specs

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is a high-end smartphone that offers a large and smooth display, fast performance, and versatile camera setup.

The device features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1080 x 2400 Pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The operating system is Android 11 with One UI 3.5. The device comes with 256 GB of internal storage and 8 GB of RAM.

The rear cameras consist of a triple setup with a 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto lens, while the front camera is 10MP.

The device has a 4800 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 184,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.5 Dimensions 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm Weight 200 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Phantom Grey, Phantom Pink, Phantom Violet, Phantom White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 + 3 x 2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 2100 (5 nm) GPU Mali-G78 MP14 DISPLAY Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features Eye Comfort Shield, Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, 28mm (telephoto), 1/1.76″, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint(under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Plastic back, Aluminum frame, Stylus support, Tuned by AKG, Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4800 mAh – Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

