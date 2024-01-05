Samsung Galaxy S24 Series price leaked prior to launch

Samsung’s much-anticipated Galaxy S24 series is composed to make its entrance in India on January 17, with leaked prices adding to the excitement. The series provides to a different audience, offering a variety of storage options, with prices kicking off around Rs275,123.

This specified pricing approach underscores Samsung’s assurance to providing options for users with different needs and preferences.

According to reports from GalaxyClub, the pricing details for Europe reveal a tiered structure across the Galaxy S24 lineup. The basic model, the Samsung Galaxy S24, is expected to start at Rs 275,123 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For those seeking more storage, the 256GB option may come in at around Rs.293,515. The Galaxy S24+ introduces two versions, with the 12GB/256GB variant priced at about Rs.351,692 and the 12GB/512GB variant at approximately Rs.388,360.

The flagship model, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, is anticipated to be the most expensive, with the 256GB version rumored at Rs.443,430, the 512GB at Rs.480,153, and the capacious 1TB storage option at Rs.553,599.

Samsung’s pricing strategy for the Galaxy S24 series is designed to offer users a variety of options based on storage needs and budget considerations. This tiered approach ensures that there’s a suitable choice for every user.

In addition to pricing, the Galaxy S24 series is expected to feature imposing conditions. The lineup will include different display sizes, ranging from the regular S24 with a 6.2-inch screen to the larger S24+ with a 6.7-inch display, and the flagship S24 Ultra with a substantial 6.8-inch screen. Each display is expected to deliver vibrant colors and exceptional clarity, supported by a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

These phones are expected to be powerful devices, possibly equipped with either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the Exynos 2400 chipset. It’s likely that the Indian variants will have the Exynos chipset, ensuring fast and effective performance.

The standout feature of the Galaxy S24 lineup is its camera capabilities. The regular S24 and S24+ models are rumored to have two powerful 50-megapixel cameras, capable of capturing high-quality images and shooting impressive 8K videos. The S24 Ultra takes photography to the next level with a robust 200-megapixel main camera and additional lenses designed for impressive zooming capabilities.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series seems set to provide a comprehensive experience, combining strategic pricing with powerful specifications, making it an appealing choice for smartphone devotees.

