Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in Pakistan and Specification

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is powered by an Octa-core 2.84 GHz processor and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset. The GPU is Adreno 730, and the Galaxy Z Fold4 has them all.

The device’s 7.6-inch full HD display (1768 x 2208 pixels). The AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen on the Samsung Galaxy Z is foldable.

Screens are protected by Gorilla Glass. There is 12GB of RAM on the phone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s CPU and RAM accelerate work.

There are three cameras on the Samsung Z Fold 4. Telephoto and ultra-wide cameras will each have a 12-megapixel sensor in addition to a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in Pakistan



Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions Folded: (155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8 mm), Unfolded: (155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm) Weight 263 g SIM Up to two Nano Sim and one eSIM Colors Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm ) GPU Adreno 670 DISPLAY Technology Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 7.6 Inches Resolution 1812 x 2176 Pixels (~373 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Extra Features 120Hz, Cover display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 6.2 inches, 904 x 2316 pixels, 120Hz, 25:9 ratio, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ MEMORY Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, 1TB Buit-in, UFS 3.1 Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), 1.0Âµm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@60fps, 1080p@60/240fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10+) Front Cover Camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) + under display: 4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+) (folded), Plastic front (unfolded), glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh – Fast charging 25W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W Also Read Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan & Specification The Samsung Galaxy A23 is a feature-packed smartphone that is intended to...

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in Pakistan is 419,999 PKR/-.