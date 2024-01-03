Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in Pakistan and Specification

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is powered by an Octa-core 2.84 GHz processor and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset. The GPU is Adreno 730, and the Galaxy Z Fold4 has them all.

The device’s 7.6-inch full HD display (1768 x 2208 pixels). The AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen on the Samsung Galaxy Z is foldable.

Screens are protected by Gorilla Glass. There is 12GB of RAM on the phone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s CPU and RAM accelerate work.

There are three cameras on the Samsung Z Fold 4. Telephoto and ultra-wide cameras will each have a 12-megapixel sensor in addition to a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in Pakistan is 419,999 PKR/-.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
DimensionsFolded: (155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8 mm), Unfolded: (155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm)
Weight263 g
SIMUp to two Nano Sim and one eSIM
ColorsGraygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 670
DISPLAYTechnologyFoldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size7.6 Inches
Resolution1812 x 2176 Pixels (~373 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus+
Extra Features120Hz, Cover display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 6.2 inches, 904 x 2316 pixels, 120Hz, 25:9 ratio, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
MEMORYBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, 1TB Buit-in, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), 1.0Âµm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@60fps, 1080p@60/240fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10+)
FrontCover Camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) + under display: 4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+) (folded), Plastic front (unfolded), glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh
– Fast charging 25W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

