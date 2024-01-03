Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in Pakistan and Specification

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan & Specification
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is powered by an Octa-core 2.84 GHz processor and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset. The GPU is Adreno 730, and the Galaxy Z Fold4 has them all.
The device’s 7.6-inch full HD display (1768 x 2208 pixels). The AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen on the Samsung Galaxy Z is foldable.
Screens are protected by Gorilla Glass. There is 12GB of RAM on the phone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s CPU and RAM accelerate work.
There are three cameras on the Samsung Z Fold 4. Telephoto and ultra-wide cameras will each have a 12-megapixel sensor in addition to a 50-megapixel primary sensor.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in Pakistan
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|Folded: (155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8 mm), Unfolded: (155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm)
|Weight
|263 g
|SIM
|Up to two Nano Sim and one eSIM
|Colors
|Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 670
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|7.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1812 x 2176 Pixels (~373 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
|Extra Features
|120Hz, Cover display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 6.2 inches, 904 x 2316 pixels, 120Hz, 25:9 ratio, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, 1TB Buit-in, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), 1.0Âµm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@60fps, 1080p@60/240fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10+)
|Front
|Cover Camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) + under display: 4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+) (folded), Plastic front (unfolded), glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
