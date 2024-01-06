Samsung Mobile Phone new prices- January 2024

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan & Specification
Samsung has updated the prices of its mobile phones effective January 1, 2024. As per the company’s price list, the cost of several models has been dropped, aiming to compete with more affordable Chinese brands.
According to the price list, Samsung’s mobile phone lineup starts with A04 with a price of Rs. 31,500 and Rs. 35,500 for the 3GB-32GB and 4GB-64GB variant, respectively.
Meanwhile, the A04s with 4GB-64GB costs Rs. 39,999 and A04s with 4GB-128GB costs Rs. 43,999.
Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A13 with 4GB-64GB costs just 57,999, while the newer Galaxy A14 costs Rs. 56,999 and Rs. 59,999 for the 4GB-128GB and 6GB-128GB variants, respectively.
Let’s talk about the Galaxy A33, which now costs Rs. 112,500 for 8GB-128GB. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A53 is priced at Rs. 133,999 for 8GB-128GB.
Furthermore, the Galaxy A24 has a starting price of Rs. 72,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 79,999. Moving on, the Galaxy A34, equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, is priced at Rs. 114,999, while the Galaxy A54, featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, comes with a price tag of Rs. 140,999.
In the superior range, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available at Rs. 334,999 for the 8GB-256GB version, and the 8GB-512GB model is priced at Rs. 359,999. As for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, it comes with a price tag of Rs. 559,999 for the 12GB-256GB variant and Rs. 599,999 for the 12GB-512GB variant.
Moving to the S series, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is priced at Rs. 424,999 for the 12GB-256GB version. Lastly, the Galaxy S23 FE has a cost of Rs. 184,999 for the 8GB-128GB variant, and the 8GB-256GB model is available at Rs. 204,999.
|Model
|Memory
|RRP
|A04 32GB
|3GB-32GB
|31,500
|A04 64GB
|4GB-64GB
|35,500
|A04s 64GB
|4GB-64GB
|39,999
|A04s 128GB
|4GB-128GB
|43,999
|A13 64GB
|4GB-64GB
|57,999
|A14 4GB
|4GB-128GB
|56,999
|A14 6GB
|6GB-128GB
|59,999
|A33 8GB
|8GB-128GB
|112,500
|A53 8GB
|8GB-128GB
|133,999
|A24 6GB
|6GB-128GB
|72,999
|A24 8GB
|8GB-128GB
|79,999
|A34 8GB
|8GB-256GB
|114,999
|A54 8GB
|8GB-256GB
|140,999
|Z Flip 5
|8GB-256GB
|334,999
|Z Fold 5
|12GB-256GB
|559,999
|Z Flip 5
|8GB-512GB
|359,999
|Z Fold 5
|12GB-512GB
|599,999
|S22 Ultra
|12GB-256GB
|424,999
|S23 FE 128GB
|8GB-128GB
|184,999
|S23 FE 256GB
|8GB-256GB
|204,999
