Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S24 Series launch date

Speculation surrounding the imminent launch of Samsung’s next flagship phone has been circulating for more than a month. According to recent reports, the Galaxy S24 series would be released on January 17, which was accidentally verified by Samsung Australia’s official X account.

The disclosure was made discreetly through a post tucked away in a less conspicuous section of the platform, eluding casual observers scrolling through the account’s timeline.

Originally posted on December 28 in Australia (December 27 in the rest of the globe), the information stayed concealed until recently uncovered, fueling further expectation and conjecture within the tech community.

Join Galaxy Unpacked on Jan 18th, 2024 at 5am AEDT and be the first to know what's new in the Samsung Galaxy. #Samsung #GalaxyUnpacked #Galaxy #NewGalaxy #GalaxyAI — Samsung Australia (@SamsungAU) December 28, 2023

Surprisingly, no other official Samsung account, whether from different areas or the worldwide headquarters, has confirmed this event date in the five days since Samsung Australia revealed it.

This unusual approach to announcing such an important event has raised eyebrows, especially given Samsung’s position in the industry.

While the prevailing assumption suggests an imminent official confirmation by the South Korean tech giant for the January 17 date, it appears that Samsung’s Australian division may have prematurely disclosed the information.

An alternative scenario could involve an initial plan to announce the date on December 27 or 28, subsequently reconsidered by Samsung at the last minute. In this case, it’s conceivable that the updated directive did not reach the Australian arm in time, leading to the unintended early disclosure.

The enigmatic post on X specifically mentions January 18, but it’s crucial to consider that this is in the context of Australian time. When translated to other global time zones, the event unfolds as follows: 5 AM local time in Australia corresponds to 10 AM Pacific Time, 1 PM Eastern Time, 6 PM in the UK, 7 PM in Central European Time (CET), and 11 PM in Pakistan. All these time references align with January 17 due to the complexities of time zone differences.

