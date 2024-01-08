Samsung Unveils “Designed for Gaming Center” Game Remote

Samsung is working to build products for the Gaming Hub app.

This means guaranteed compatibility and improved performance.

The controller costs $49.9 and can be pre-ordered now.

Samsung Electronics has unveiled the “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” program. Through this program, Samsung collaborates with gaming accessory producers to create products specifically tailored for Samsung devices, guaranteeing compatibility, high performance, and safety.

Samsung has entered the gaming accessories arena with Gaming Hub, a cloud-based platform enabling users to play diverse game programs on their Samsung TVs without requiring a PC or game console. It offers various streaming options for games like Xbox Game Pass, Amazon Luna, Boosteroid, Blacknut, and more. Additionally, it supports streaming from popular content services such as YouTube, Spotify, and Twitch.

In partnership with Performance Designed Products, Samsung has launched a new gaming controller named Replay Midnight Blue. Designed to enhance the gaming experience for Samsung users, this product will be officially unveiled at CES 2024. It follows the style of the Xbox controller and is prominently featured under the “Designed for Gaming Center” brand, emphasizing its compatibility with Samsung devices.

The controller boasts an impressive 40-hour battery life, ideal for extended gaming sessions, and features low-latency Bluetooth connectivity with a range of up to 30 feet. Additionally, it includes a home button for convenient access to the Samsung Gaming Hub, along with dedicated volume and power buttons for the TV.

The controller is competitively priced at $49.9 and is available for pre-order on various platforms, including the PDP website, Amazon, and BestBuy, among others.