Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tecno All Mobile Phone Prices in Pakistan – January 2024

Tecno All Mobile Phone Prices in Pakistan – January 2024

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Tecno has reduced the prices of several models since January 2024.
  • They offer phones for various budgets and needs, from flagship to budget-friendly.
  • The POVA 5 Pro (5G) is ideal for gamers and media enthusiasts.
Advertisement

Similar to Infinix, Tecno has adjusted the prices of its mobile phones since January 2024, and a number of models have seen a significant and justifiable decrease.

As per Tecno‘s most recent price list, they are providing a range of options that cater to various budgets and requirements. The Tecno PHANTOM X V FOLD 5G, identified as the company’s flagship model with a 12+512GB configuration, is priced at 329,999 PKR. In comparison, the PHANTOM X V Flip 5G, offering an 8+256 GB configuration, is available for 199,999 PKR.

The POVA 5 Pro (5G) is ideal for gamers and media enthusiasts, boasting robust performance with an 8+8+256 GB RAM and storage configuration, available at a cost of approximately 52,999 PKR. Meanwhile, photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Tecno CAMON 20, equipped with an 8+8+256 GB RAM and storage setup, priced at just 49,999 PKR.

In the mid-range category, both the SPARK 10 Pro and SPARK 20 offer configurations of 8+8+256 GB at a price of Rs. 39,999 or 8+8+128 GB for Rs. 37,999. These options provide good value at affordable rates. For budget-conscious consumers, the SPARK 10 with a 4+128GB configuration is an excellent choice at 30,999 PKR, and the SPARK 10C with the same 4+128GB setup is priced at 28,999 PKR.

Also Read

Apple iPhone 15 Latest PTA Approved Price in Pakistan – January 2024
Apple iPhone 15 Latest PTA Approved Price in Pakistan – January 2024

Apple introduced the iPhone 15 last year, gaining significant attention for its...

Finally, in the budget-friendly category, the SPARK 20C with a 4+128 GB configuration is priced at Rs. 26,999, while the SPARK Go 2024 costs Rs. 24,999. Whether you enjoy photography, gaming, or simply seek an economical phone option, Tecno has a suitable choice that aligns with your needs and budget.

Advertisement

Tecno Mobile Phone Price List – January 2024

PRODUCTMEMORYPRICE (PKR)
PHANTOM X V FOLD 5G12+512GB329,999
PHANTOM X V Flip 5G8+256GB199,999
POVA 5 Pro (5G)8+8+256GB52,999
CAMON 208+8+256GB44,999
SPARK 10 Pro8+8+256GB39,999
SPARK 10 Pro8+8+128GB37,999
SPARK 208+8+256GB34,999
SPARK 104+128GB30,999
SPARK 10C4+128GB28,999
SPARK 20C4+128GB26,999
SPARK Go 20234+64GB24,999
SPARK Go 20244+64GB23,999
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story