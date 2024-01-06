Tecno All Mobile Phone Prices in Pakistan – January 2024

Apple iPhone 15 Latest PTA Approved Price in Pakistan – January 2024
Similar to Infinix, Tecno has adjusted the prices of its mobile phones since January 2024, and a number of models have seen a significant and justifiable decrease.
As per Tecno‘s most recent price list, they are providing a range of options that cater to various budgets and requirements. The Tecno PHANTOM X V FOLD 5G, identified as the company’s flagship model with a 12+512GB configuration, is priced at 329,999 PKR. In comparison, the PHANTOM X V Flip 5G, offering an 8+256 GB configuration, is available for 199,999 PKR.
The POVA 5 Pro (5G) is ideal for gamers and media enthusiasts, boasting robust performance with an 8+8+256 GB RAM and storage configuration, available at a cost of approximately 52,999 PKR. Meanwhile, photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Tecno CAMON 20, equipped with an 8+8+256 GB RAM and storage setup, priced at just 49,999 PKR.
In the mid-range category, both the SPARK 10 Pro and SPARK 20 offer configurations of 8+8+256 GB at a price of Rs. 39,999 or 8+8+128 GB for Rs. 37,999. These options provide good value at affordable rates. For budget-conscious consumers, the SPARK 10 with a 4+128GB configuration is an excellent choice at 30,999 PKR, and the SPARK 10C with the same 4+128GB setup is priced at 28,999 PKR.
Finally, in the budget-friendly category, the SPARK 20C with a 4+128 GB configuration is priced at Rs. 26,999, while the SPARK Go 2024 costs Rs. 24,999. Whether you enjoy photography, gaming, or simply seek an economical phone option, Tecno has a suitable choice that aligns with your needs and budget.
|PRODUCT
|MEMORY
|PRICE (PKR)
|PHANTOM X V FOLD 5G
|12+512GB
|329,999
|PHANTOM X V Flip 5G
|8+256GB
|199,999
|POVA 5 Pro (5G)
|8+8+256GB
|52,999
|CAMON 20
|8+8+256GB
|44,999
|SPARK 10 Pro
|8+8+256GB
|39,999
|SPARK 10 Pro
|8+8+128GB
|37,999
|SPARK 20
|8+8+256GB
|34,999
|SPARK 10
|4+128GB
|30,999
|SPARK 10C
|4+128GB
|28,999
|SPARK 20C
|4+128GB
|26,999
|SPARK Go 2023
|4+64GB
|24,999
|SPARK Go 2024
|4+64GB
|23,999
