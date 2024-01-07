Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan & Specification

Tecno Pova 5 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specification
The Tecno Pova 5 Pro is a powerhouse of features, boasting a...
Tecno is preparing the Camon 20 series, which will be available soon on the market with amazing features. It comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The Tecno Camon 20 has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.
The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage space.
The Camon 20 features three cameras on the back. The phone is run by the HIOS 13 operating system based on Android 13.
The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 33 W.
Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan
Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-
Tecno Camon 20 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|HIOS 13
|Dimensions
|162.7 x 75.9 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Predawn Black, Glacier Glow, Serenity Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVG
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W wired
