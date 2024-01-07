Advertisement
Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan & Specification

Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan & Specification

Tecno is preparing the Camon 20 series, which will be available soon on the market with amazing features. It comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The Tecno Camon 20 has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The Camon 20 features three cameras on the back. The phone is run by the HIOS 13 operating system based on Android 13.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 33 W.

Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-

Tecno Camon 20 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIHIOS 13
Dimensions162.7 x 75.9 x 7.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPredawn Black, Glacier Glow, Serenity Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVG
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W wired

