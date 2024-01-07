Tetris Maestro: 13-Year-Old Wiz Conquers Game, Receives Surprise Call from Creator

13-year-old Willis crashes Tetris in a rare feat.

Creators Pajtnov and Rogers applaud his achievement.

Unfazed, Willis plans to persist in Tetris with passion and past successes.

Advertisement

In a remarkable triumph, 13-year-old Willis Gibson, known as Blue Scuti online, has achieved the seemingly impossible by conquering the original Tetris game, capturing the attention of Tetris creator Alexey Pajtnov and company founder Henk Rogers. After over four decades of captivating and frustrating millions of gamers worldwide, Tetris stands as a symbol of gaming excellence.

Willis shared his victorious moment in a video where he appeared to defeat the classic video game, reaching a point where the program crashed onto a kill screen. This achievement prompted a surprise Zoom interview with Tetris luminaries Pajtnov and Rogers, who congratulated the young prodigy on his exceptional feat.

“Congrats to you, guy, to beat the program, which kind of existed for many years and played by hundreds of millions of people,” praised Pajtnov during the interview. Rogers echoed the sentiment, commending Willis for his accomplishment. The teenager expressed his awe, exclaiming, “This is so cool. I never thought I would be able to talk to you guys.”

Despite the crash of the game, Pajtnov clarified that Willis hadn’t crashed “his game” of Tetris but rather the program created by NES engineers 40 years ago. Pajtnov emphasized that the game itself is not crashable, adding an extra layer of respect to Willis’s achievement.

Tetris CEO Maya Rogers extended congratulations to Willis for his monumental feat, noting that it “defies all preconceived limits of this legendary game.” Rogers expressed anticipation for Tetris’s future, sparked by such remarkable accomplishments.

Willis, with a passion for the competitive side of Tetris and tournaments, revealed his plans to continue playing the game. In October, he secured third place at the Tetris World Championship in Portland, Oregon, and holds the world record for Tetris on Gameboy. Pajtnov acknowledged these achievements, recognizing the young player’s skill among a pool of highly talented competitors.

Advertisement

Tetris Maestro Willis Gibson’s remarkable victory not only adds a new chapter to the legendary game’s history but also amplifies the anticipation for what lies ahead in the ever-evolving world of Tetris competitions.

Also Read Aditya-L1 Mission: India Successfully Enters Solar Orbit India's Aditya-L1 solar mission in sun's orbit after four months. Studies sun's...