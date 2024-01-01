As we say goodbye to the recently concluded holidays, it’s time to shift our focus to the new year and the necessary wave of 2024 New Year’s resolutions.

Creating these yearly goals is a common practice, but the real challenge is sticking to them. Whether you aim to adopt healthier eating habits, enhance your fitness routine, manage your budget more effectively, or cultivate positive habits, there’s a range of apps to help you stay committed to your goals.

Here’s a collection of excellent apps designed for New Year’s resolutions, suitable for both iPhone and Android users:

Streaks

Starting with small habits is often the most effective way to tackle resolutions. Streaks, a well-established app, serves as a to-do list to help form daily good habits. Users can list up to 24 tasks, check them off, and receive timely reminders. With its sleek design and interactive widgets, Streaks makes progress tracking effortless. The app is available on iOS for a one-time payment of $5.

Way of Life

For those in search of a more comprehensive habit-tracking experience, Way of Life is a compelling option. Users can create “chains” to track daily habit achievements, accompanied by a journal space for personal notes and detailed analytics.

While the app is free for tracking three habits, a subscription priced at $6 per month unlocks unlimited habit tracking.

YNAB (You Need A Budget)

Planning to improve your planning in the upcoming year? YNAB is a great tool for that. It allows automatic or manual connection to bank and credit accounts, letting users set budgets for specific categories and keep track of expenses in real-time.

YNAB goes beyond being just a budgeting app; it also offers insights and strategies for effective financial management. Although the app is free at the start, it shifts to a subscription model after a one-month trial period.

Duolingo

If you’re looking to pick up a new language in 2024, Duolingo provides short and engaging lessons in 40 languages. The app’s lessons planned like games, include speaking, reading, listening, and writing exercises.

Duolingo, a widely-used and free option, offers progress tracing and daily inspiration for language learners.

MyFitnessPal

If your goal is to enhance your eating habits or shed some pounds, MyFitnessPal is a crucial tool. It makes setting goals for weight, calories, fats, carbs, and protein easy, thanks to its extensive food library for logging meals.

My FitnessPal is essential for those dedicated to monitoring their daily nutrient intake and striving for healthier eating.

Productive

Productive, serving as a habit-building app, blends user-friendly design with features like progress tracking, customizable habits, and a gamified element. Challenges, tips for building healthy habits, and reflection check-ins contribute to an enriched overall experience. The app is available for free download, and there’s a subscription option for users looking for additional features.

Seven

For fitness resolutions, Seven provides short and efficient seven-minute workouts suitable for both beginners and experienced athletes. Featuring over 200 workouts and requiring no extra equipment, Seven keeps users motivated with challenges, progress tracking, and a range of instructors.

Although the app is free, access to all workouts and exercises is available through a premium membership.

Day One

For those who love journaling, Day One provides a personal space to express emotions, reflect, and capture memories. The app allows the addition of multimedia like photos, videos, and audio clips, and includes features such as tags for organization and geolocation data for travel entries. Day One offers a stylish design and a range of features through a subscription, providing a complete journaling experience.

Bookshelf

Book lovers can utilize Bookshelf to manage their reading pursuits. The app assists in keeping track of owned books, ongoing reads, and upcoming reading lists. Offering features like goal setting, streak tracking, and note-taking, Bookshelf improves reading habits and provides valuable insights.

WaterMinder

For an important however critical resolution—staying hydrated—WaterMinder provides a visual representation of daily water intake. Challenges, progress sharing, and insights into hydration levels make tracking water consumption an charming task.

The app complete with an Apple Watch companion and widgets, assurances a fun and cooperative approach to meeting hydration goals.

As the new year unfolds, these apps stand ready to assist in transforming resolutions into lasting habits, offering support and motivation along the way.