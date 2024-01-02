Advertisement
WhatsApp to Start Consuming Google Drive Storage in 2024

Android users are going to notice a huge change as WhatsApp backups will start consuming Google Drive storage. According to the company’s updated terms and conditions, it is taking an end to unlimited WhatsApp backups on Google Drive.

Google and WhatsApp haven’t given a exact date for the future changes but users testing the app’s beta version have already observed the shift. This means that their backups containing chat history, images, videos and other data will inhabit storage on Google Drive.

As per Meta, the modification will affect all Android users in the first half of 2024. Users will be notified 30 days in advance through a banner in the Chat backup settings within the messaging app.

If you want to save storage space on your Google Drive, you can select for a workaround by making text-only backups excluding all media files. This approach line up WhatsApp backups on Android with iPhones which have constantly applied iCloud storage.

