Xalles Holdings Successfully Acquires Artemis Defence Technologies

Xalles Holdings has successfully completed the acquisition of UK-based Artemis Defense Technologies. The announcement, made in late December 2023, positions Artemis as a fully integrated subsidiary within the newly formed Xalles Security business group.

Artemis Defense Technologies, renowned for its specialization in autonomous and AI-related technologies, is set to expand its footprint in the United States. The move aligns with crucial initiatives by the US Department of Defense, particularly in contributing to the Replicator drone program and playing a significant role in the tri-nation AUKUS program involving Australia, the UK, and the USA.

Xalles Holdings emphasized the potential impact of Artemis’ autonomous systems technologies on the future of scalable autonomy in the defense and homeland security sectors. Thomas Nash, CEO of Xalles, hailed the acquisition as a “game-changer,” aligning with the company’s strategy to diversify its portfolio and enhance shareholder value in high-growth markets.

“This acquisition is a game-changer for Xalles, perfectly aligning with our goal to diversify our portfolio and enhance shareholder value in high-growth markets. The defense autonomy and artificial intelligence sector offers tremendous growth potential, and we are poised to be a major player in this arena,” stated Nash.

Carl Cagliarini, CEO of Artemis, echoed Nash’s sentiments, describing the deal as a “transformative moment” for the company. He highlighted Artemis’ success in securing vital partnerships and projects with government entities, defense prime contractors, and NATO defense agencies.

In light of this strategic acquisition, Xalles Holdings is well-positioned to play a substantial role in shaping the future of defense autonomy and AI technologies, capitalizing on the significant growth potential in these sectors. The move reflects the company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and its determination to be a major player in the dynamic landscape of autonomous and AI-driven defense technologies.

As Xalles Holdings sets its sights on expanding Artemis’ presence in the US market, industry observers anticipate further developments that could have far-reaching implications for the defense and homeland security sectors. The successful acquisition positions Xalles as a key player in shaping the future trajectory of scalable autonomy, reinforcing its commitment to being a major force in the defense technology landscape.

