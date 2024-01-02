Xiaomi Poco C65 price in Pakistan & Specification

Xiaomi Poco C65 price in Pakistan & Specification

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Poco C65 price in Pakistan & Specification

Xiaomi Poco C65 price in Pakistan & Specification

Advertisement

Xiaomi recently launched the budget-friendly Poco C65 smartphone series, designed to offer users a powerful yet affordable option.

The device has a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called Mali-G57 MC2.

The smartphone includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The Poco C65 features a 50 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera setup with an LED flashlight. It also has an 8 MP selfie camera under the waterdrop notch for capturing selfies and videos.

It comes with a 6.74-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery capacity with support for fast charging at 18 W.

Advertisement

Xiaomi Poco C65 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Poco C65 price in the pakistan is expected to be PKR 34999.

Xiaomi Poco C65 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMIUI 14 for POCO
Dimensions168 x 78 x 8.1 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Purple
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.74 Inches
Resolution1080 x 1920 Pixels (~327 PPI)
Extra Features450 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.1 or 5.3 with, A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio with recording
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC, (market/region dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W wired, PD

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story