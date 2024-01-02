Xiaomi Poco C65 price in Pakistan & Specification

Xiaomi recently launched the budget-friendly Poco C65 smartphone series, designed to offer users a powerful yet affordable option.
The device has a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called Mali-G57 MC2.
The smartphone includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.
The Poco C65 features a 50 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera setup with an LED flashlight. It also has an 8 MP selfie camera under the waterdrop notch for capturing selfies and videos.
It comes with a 6.74-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery capacity with support for fast charging at 18 W.
Xiaomi Poco C65 price in Pakistan
The Xiaomi Poco C65 price in the pakistan is expected to be PKR 34999.
Xiaomi Poco C65 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MIUI 14 for POCO
|Dimensions
|168 x 78 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Purple
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.74 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 Pixels (~327 PPI)
|Extra Features
|450 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 or 5.3 with, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio with recording
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, (market/region dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W wired, PD
