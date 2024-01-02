Xiaomi Poco C65 price in Pakistan & Specification

Xiaomi recently launched the budget-friendly Poco C65 smartphone series, designed to offer users a powerful yet affordable option.

The device has a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called Mali-G57 MC2.

The smartphone includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The Poco C65 features a 50 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera setup with an LED flashlight. It also has an 8 MP selfie camera under the waterdrop notch for capturing selfies and videos.

It comes with a 6.74-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery capacity with support for fast charging at 18 W.

Advertisement

Xiaomi Poco C65 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Poco C65 price in the pakistan is expected to be PKR 34999.

Xiaomi Poco C65 specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI MIUI 14 for POCO Dimensions 168 x 78 x 8.1 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Purple FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.74 Inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 Pixels (~327 PPI) Extra Features 450 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.1 or 5.3 with, A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio with recording USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC, (market/region dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W wired, PD

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.” Advertisement