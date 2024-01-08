Xiaomi Redmi 10 Price in Pakistan & Features

Articles
The Xiaomi Redmi 10 is a budget-friendly smartphone packed with impressive features. Its 6.5-inch FHD+ display offers a vibrant visual experience.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 processor, it ensures efficient performance for everyday tasks. The quad-camera setup, featuring a 50 MP main lens, captures sharp and detailed photos, while the 8 MP front camera handles selfies with clarity.

With a substantial 5,000 mAh battery, the Redmi 10 provides extended usage on a single charge. The device comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512 GB.

Running on MIUI 12 based on Android, the Redmi 10 offers a feature-rich and budget-friendly smartphone option.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,499/-

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions161.9 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm
Weight181 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCarbon Gray, Pebble White, Sea Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate, Reading mode 3.0, sunlight display
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM radio (not yet confirmed)
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIR blaster, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging 9W
