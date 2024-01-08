Xiaomi Redmi 10 Price in Pakistan & Features

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 is a budget-friendly smartphone packed with impressive features. Its 6.5-inch FHD+ display offers a vibrant visual experience.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 processor, it ensures efficient performance for everyday tasks. The quad-camera setup, featuring a 50 MP main lens, captures sharp and detailed photos, while the 8 MP front camera handles selfies with clarity.

With a substantial 5,000 mAh battery, the Redmi 10 provides extended usage on a single charge. The device comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512 GB.

Running on MIUI 12 based on Android, the Redmi 10 offers a feature-rich and budget-friendly smartphone option.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,499/- Xiaomi Redmi 10 Specifications BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 161.9 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm Weight 181 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Carbon Gray, Pebble White, Sea Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate, Reading mode 3.0, sunlight display MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM radio (not yet confirmed) USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra IR blaster, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging 9W Advertisement Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”