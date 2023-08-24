Seven dead in van-truck collision on Hyderabad Thatta Highway

At least seven fatalities were reported on Thursday in a tragic collision between a high-speed passenger van and a truck on Thatta to Hyderabad National highway.

Injuries to several passengers have also been reported.

Deputy Commissioner Thatta and Rescue 1122 were instructed to reach the spot.

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Fakhr Alam took notice of the incident and asked for a report from the Commissioner Hyderabad.

Dr. Muhammad Fakhr urged that immediate medical facilities should be provided to the injured in the accident.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to those who lost their lives in the accident.

