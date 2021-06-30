Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Egypt allowing vaccinated tourists without a PCR test.

Muhammad Hamza TariqWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 01:30 pm
Adsense 160 x 600

Egypt’s government has stated that fully vaccinated tourists are allowed to enter the country without having to take a PCR test. Moreover; Sputnik, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Johnson & Johnson are among the vaccines licensed by the Egyptian Drug Authority and the WHO.

Visitors should also have their official issued QR-coded vaccination certificates with them and display them at the time of entry. Egyptian Ministry of Health stated that travelers who have received their second dose 14 days prior to travel do not need to take a PCR test.

Travelers from COVID-19-affected countries must take a quick test upon arrival. Non-vaccinated travelers have to carry a negative PCR test. Egypt has currently placed India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Pakistan, Myanmar, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and Brazil on its “high-risk” list.

Vaccinated or not; visitors from these countries have to take an ID NOW COVID-19 test in Egypt. A PCR test will be performed if the result is positive. However, If the passenger’s PCR result is also positive, he or she will be quarantined at a government chosen hospital.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Sri Lanka pledges preferential treatment to Pakistani exporters
26 mins ago
Sri Lanka pledges preferential treatment to Pakistani exporters

KARACHI: Sri Lanka has pledged to provide preferential trade treatment to Pakistani...
GB WhatsApp Can get your original WhatsApp Account Permanently Blocked
27 mins ago
GB WhatsApp Can get your original WhatsApp Account Permanently Blocked

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps, yet it has...
Dilip Kumar
38 mins ago
Dilip Kumar hospitalized again after complaining of breathlessness

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar has once again been admitted to the...
Sohaib Maqsood and Shahanawaz Dahani to get central contract
54 mins ago
PSL stars Sohaib Maqsood and Shahnawaz Dahani are expected to get central contract

LAHORE: According to a media report published Wednesday, Sohaib Maqsood and Shahnawaz...
World Health Organization declares China Malaria-Free
55 mins ago
World Health Organization declares China Malaria-Free

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared China malaria-free. The World Health...
Tianfu International Airport, China's Third Largest Airport, is now Operational
1 hour ago
Tianfu International Airport, China’s Third Largest Airport, is now Operational

Tianfu International Airport, China's $11 billion new mega-airport has become operational, making...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSX
14 mins ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: PSX to spin out real estate business into a subsidiary

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced to spin out its...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
18 mins ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 30th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
18 mins ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR open market on, 30th June 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
PSX
21 mins ago
PSX may allow brokers to expand sales, marketing outreach

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is likely to allow securities brokers...