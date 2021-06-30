Egypt allowing vaccinated tourists without a PCR test.

Egypt’s government has stated that fully vaccinated tourists are allowed to enter the country without having to take a PCR test. Moreover; Sputnik, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Johnson & Johnson are among the vaccines licensed by the Egyptian Drug Authority and the WHO.

Visitors should also have their official issued QR-coded vaccination certificates with them and display them at the time of entry. Egyptian Ministry of Health stated that travelers who have received their second dose 14 days prior to travel do not need to take a PCR test.

Travelers from COVID-19-affected countries must take a quick test upon arrival. Non-vaccinated travelers have to carry a negative PCR test. Egypt has currently placed India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Pakistan, Myanmar, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and Brazil on its “high-risk” list.

Vaccinated or not; visitors from these countries have to take an ID NOW COVID-19 test in Egypt. A PCR test will be performed if the result is positive. However, If the passenger’s PCR result is also positive, he or she will be quarantined at a government chosen hospital.