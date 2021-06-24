Emirates offers free stays at the JW Marriott Hotel, to all Emirates passengers

Tourists booking flights to Dubai for a specific travel period, are now being offered a complimentary stay at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai Hotel, one of the world’s tallest 5-star hotels.

Customers who book flights to Dubai on Emirates between June 17 and July 8, 2021, for travelling between June 20 and September 26, 2021, will receive a complimentary stay.

For their first night in the city, Economy class passengers will receive a one-night stay at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai Hotel, while First and Business class passengers will receive three free nights at the hotel.

The deal applies to flights departing from eleven Emirates gateways in the United States, including New York (JFK), Chicago (ORD), Los Angeles (LAX), Washington, D.C. (IAD), and others.

Business Class flight fares are $3,999, while Economy Class are $699. Customers must send their PNR reference, full name, and contact information to EmiratesOffer@emirates.com at least 72 hours prior to arrival to redeem the stay.