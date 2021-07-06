Double Click 728 x 90
Dubai; Atlantis gearing up for shark week

Muhammad Hamza TariqWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 10:56 am
Atlantis Shark week to be held in Dubai

Dubai is hosting a series of shark-themed educational events in Atlantis for visitors who are ready to dive in the world of sharks – and learn everything about this fascinating species while having a once-in-a-lifetime experience and contributing to the environment.

From July 11 to 18, tourists can cross off a variety of jaw-dropping bucket list activities. The exciting ten-metre-deep Predator Dive; where guests can participate in feeding time, and AquaTrek Xtreme; the world’s deepest aquarium walk.

In addition, guests may learn more about Atlantis, Dubai’s shark breeding and release programs. Moreover, visitors can also take a closer look at the eggs. Experienced aquarists can observe hatching, juvenile development and to the time the adult sharks are released into the wild.

Also, Atlantis Dubai is participating in this week of discovery and teaching to promote awareness of sharks as part of the Atlantis Atlas Project; the destination’s dedication to conservation and sustainability.

The goal of these activities is to drive the youth towards the conservation of marine-life.

