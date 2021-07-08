Dubai has opened the world’s deepest diving pool

The deepest indoor diving pool in the world officially opened in Dubai on Wednesday.

A football table, a “sunken city,” two dry chambers, and 56 underwater cameras are among the attractions of Deep Dive Dubai, which reaches a depth of more than 60 meters.

The Deepspot facility in Poland previously claimed the title of world’s deepest pool, at a depth of 45 metres.

Sheikh Hamdan al-Maktoum, Dubai’s crown prince, inaugurated Deep Dive Dubai, which is located in the Nad al-Sheba sports complex.

Bookings for certified divers over the age of 10 will commence later this month. The facility will offer dive classes as well.