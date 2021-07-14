Double Click 728 x 90
Qatar is now open to travelers who have been vaccinated

Muhammad Hamza TariqWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 03:15 pm
Qatar reopened for international travel

Qatar has reopened its borders to foreign travelers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A new control measure is implemented to make travelling to Qatar as simple as possible while keeping the essential precautions to prevent the virus from spreading.

Arrangements will also make it simpler for both citizens and residents to move in and out of the country. As a result, fully vaccinated individuals can avoid quarantine upon returning to Qatar.

All travelers must take a PCR test up to 72 hours before their flight, whether vaccinated or not.

International tourists, citizens, and residents must register on the Ehteraz website and upload needed paperwork such as a vaccination certificate, valid PCR test up to 72 hours prior to travel, and personal data in order to enter Qatar.

Furthermore, visitor visa requirements apply to some nations; nevertheless, over 80 nationalities are eligible for a free visa on arrival in Qatar.

Dollar to EUR
15 mins ago
Pakistan receives $1 billion from Eurobond auction

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday said it has...
China hotel collapse
24 mins ago
China: Hotel Collapse Kills 17, Rescuers Still In search for survivors

At least seventeen people have been killed after a hotel collapse incident...
Roshan DIgital Account
29 mins ago
Overseas Pakistanis can send Zakat donations through RDA

KARACHI: The non-resident Pakistanis, having a Roshan Digital Account (RDA), can now...
Dia Mirza
38 mins ago
In Pictures: Have A Look At Dia Mirza’s Baby Boy Avyaan

Dia Mirza, a Bollywood actress, and her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, a businessman,...
Foreign Minister Qureshi meets Russian Counterpart
41 mins ago
Foreign Minister Qureshi, Russian Counterpart Vow To Solidify Bilateral Ties

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with his Russian counterpart...
https://www.bolnews.com/latest/2020/07/diamer-bhasha-dam-another-historic-milestone-for-pakistan/
41 mins ago
CPEC’s extension to Afghanistan to boost exports: experts

BEIJING: As officials from China, Pakistan and Afghanistan revealed an inclination to...
