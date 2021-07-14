Qatar is now open to travelers who have been vaccinated

Qatar has reopened its borders to foreign travelers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A new control measure is implemented to make travelling to Qatar as simple as possible while keeping the essential precautions to prevent the virus from spreading.

Arrangements will also make it simpler for both citizens and residents to move in and out of the country. As a result, fully vaccinated individuals can avoid quarantine upon returning to Qatar.

All travelers must take a PCR test up to 72 hours before their flight, whether vaccinated or not.

International tourists, citizens, and residents must register on the Ehteraz website and upload needed paperwork such as a vaccination certificate, valid PCR test up to 72 hours prior to travel, and personal data in order to enter Qatar.

Furthermore, visitor visa requirements apply to some nations; nevertheless, over 80 nationalities are eligible for a free visa on arrival in Qatar.