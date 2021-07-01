Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Thailand Opens its Resorts for International Tourists

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 04:31 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Thailand Opens its Resorts for International Tourists

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has confirmed that the island of Phuket has reopened for international tourists.

It seems a step forward to restarting tourism in Thailand. Those tourists who are fully vaccinated can enjoy without going into quarantine period as part of the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ model.

Details on the island of Koh Samui’s reopening will be announced in the coming weeks. Earlier today saw the first international flight landing at Phuket International Airport after a year.

British tourists were among the first to arrive with many more to arrive later this month. However, UK tourists travelling to Thailand will be required to quarantine after returning.

“We are so excited to welcome back travellers from the UK this summer.

“Phuket and Koh Samui are two of our iconic beach destinations, hugely popular with UK holidaymakers.

“We have been inundated with enquiries about Thailand’s reopening plans from keen tourists excited to visit our beautiful beaches, enjoy Thai culture and get their authentic Thai food fix,” said Chiravadee Khunsub, director of TAT London.

She added: “It’s been a challenging 18 months for us all and people are ready to escape and enjoy a change of scenery and a special trip with friends and family.

“Phuket and Koh Samui reopen with even more beautiful and pristine nature; it’s the best time to visit and witness nature as it was 30 years ago.

“The islands are so much more than just a tropical beach holiday, they each have their own unique local communities, cuisine, and temples, island hopping adventures, breath-taking views and are globally recognized as a wellness sanctuary.”

Thailand’s reopening approach will continue from July, with Koh Samui next, and tourist hotspots like Krabi, Koh Phi Phi, Khao Lak, and Koh Yao welcoming guests back in August.

From September, other locations and routes, such as Chiang Mai in the north and Pattaya on the east coast, will begin to welcome visitors.

Thailand plans to open Bangkok, as well as neighbouring Hua Hin and Cha-Am, from October onwards.

The 76 provinces will gradually reopen in accordance with the national vaccination programme, ensuring that residents have been vaccinated.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Astronomy
15 mins ago
Astronomy top event going to happen in July 2021

Venus and Mars will meet each other on the night of July...
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market
22 mins ago
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market

Tecno announced their first premium phone, Phantom X, last month after the...
Persistent insomnia symptoms associates with mood and anxiety disorders
36 mins ago
Persistent insomnia symptoms associates with mood and anxiety disorders

A 15-year study found that childhood sleeplessness (insomnia) symptoms that remain into...
Anwar Iqbal
53 mins ago
Veteran television actor and director Anwar Iqbal Baloch passes away

Family member’s reports confirm renowned veteran television actor Anwar Iqbal, 71 ,...
Is spinach good for your health? ask Popeye and science
1 hour ago
Is spinach good for your health? ask Popeye and science

If you were raised between the 1930s and the 1970s, or if...
Egg Muffin
1 hour ago
This Delicious Cheese Egg Muffins will make your day

Cheese Egg Muffins: This delicious healthy recipe for cheese egg muffins is...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Astronomy
15 mins ago
Astronomy top event going to happen in July 2021

Venus and Mars will meet each other on the night of July...
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market
22 mins ago
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market

Tecno announced their first premium phone, Phantom X, last month after the...
Ericsson
31 mins ago
Ericsson launches Innovation Awards 2021

KARACHI: Ericsson has launched its annual Ericsson Innovation Awards (EIA) 2021, a...
Persistent insomnia symptoms associates with mood and anxiety disorders
36 mins ago
Persistent insomnia symptoms associates with mood and anxiety disorders

A 15-year study found that childhood sleeplessness (insomnia) symptoms that remain into...