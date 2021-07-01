Thailand Opens its Resorts for International Tourists

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has confirmed that the island of Phuket has reopened for international tourists.

It seems a step forward to restarting tourism in Thailand. Those tourists who are fully vaccinated can enjoy without going into quarantine period as part of the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ model.

Details on the island of Koh Samui’s reopening will be announced in the coming weeks. Earlier today saw the first international flight landing at Phuket International Airport after a year.

British tourists were among the first to arrive with many more to arrive later this month. However, UK tourists travelling to Thailand will be required to quarantine after returning.

“We are so excited to welcome back travellers from the UK this summer.

“Phuket and Koh Samui are two of our iconic beach destinations, hugely popular with UK holidaymakers.

“We have been inundated with enquiries about Thailand’s reopening plans from keen tourists excited to visit our beautiful beaches, enjoy Thai culture and get their authentic Thai food fix,” said Chiravadee Khunsub, director of TAT London.

She added: “It’s been a challenging 18 months for us all and people are ready to escape and enjoy a change of scenery and a special trip with friends and family.

“Phuket and Koh Samui reopen with even more beautiful and pristine nature; it’s the best time to visit and witness nature as it was 30 years ago.

“The islands are so much more than just a tropical beach holiday, they each have their own unique local communities, cuisine, and temples, island hopping adventures, breath-taking views and are globally recognized as a wellness sanctuary.”

Thailand’s reopening approach will continue from July, with Koh Samui next, and tourist hotspots like Krabi, Koh Phi Phi, Khao Lak, and Koh Yao welcoming guests back in August.

From September, other locations and routes, such as Chiang Mai in the north and Pattaya on the east coast, will begin to welcome visitors.

Thailand plans to open Bangkok, as well as neighbouring Hua Hin and Cha-Am, from October onwards.

The 76 provinces will gradually reopen in accordance with the national vaccination programme, ensuring that residents have been vaccinated.