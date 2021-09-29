Opening ceremony of Dubai Expo 2020 broadcast throughout the world

Opening ceremony of Dubai Expo 2020

The star-studded opening ceremony for Dubai Expo 2020 will be broadcast live to over 430 sites across the UAE, allowing anybody to take part in the extravaganza regardless of where they are.

Three spectacular fireworks displays will be held in Dubai the following night, marking the first full day of the Expo in a spectacular visual celebration honoring the journey from winning the bid in 2013 to the opening.

Opening ceremony watching parties will be held around the country on Thursday, thanking the country for its support and encouraging everyone to join together to honor this historic occasion.

Screens will be placed up in a variety of locations, including airports, retail malls, hotels, and other landmarks, to broadcast the spectacular music and cultural events live.

World-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli, Grammy-nominated actress, singer, and songwriter Andra Day, platinum-selling British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, worldwide megastar pianist Lang Lang, and four-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo are among those set to perform.

The fireworks displays will take place on Friday evening, beginning at 20:20, in Dubai Festival City, the Frame, and the Pointe on the Palm Jumeirah, with each location hosting its own celebration.

The Pointe and Dubai Festival City will both combine their fountains into a spectacular light and sound display based on Expo 2020, while The Frame’s façade will be lighted up in Expo colors.

At each, flags of participating nations will be displayed, along with cabins for purchasing Expo 2020 tickets on the ground.

Emaar’s Rove, Armani, Address Hotels & Resorts, and Vida Hotels & Resorts, as well as Accor, Marriot, Hilton, IHG, Rotana, Jumeirah, Hyatt International, and Atlantis the Palm, are among the hotels on the list of streaming sites for the opening ceremony.

Many Expo 2020 Partners, including Dulsco, Terminus Group, L’Oreal, and Nissan, are hosting Opening Ceremony viewing parties for their employees.

Emirates, the official airline partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, will broadcast the event live from its first and business class lounges throughout the world.

Additional Information

Expo 2020 Dubai tickets are available online and through more than 2,500 authorized ticket resellers worldwide, including online travel agencies, tour operators, hotel groups, and airlines from more than 100 markets.

On Thursday, September 30th, at 19.30 GST, watch the Expo 2020 opening ceremony live here.