Explore Pakistan’s mesmerising underrated places

Pakistan has several beautiful places to visit that will make you fall in love with the country all over again. It’s rich in both natural and historical riches.

Without further ado, here are the five most exquisite sites in Pakistan.

1. Moola Chotok

Moola Chotok, located near Khuzdar in Balochistan, has been written about in history dating back to Zoroastrian texts and is certainly a sight that must be seen with one’s own eyes. It’s a site that merits all of your attention, with hidden ravines and tumbling waterfalls as well as deep blue pools of water.

Items required for a Trip to Moola Chotok Waterfalls :

Sun Block & Sunglasses

Torches

Trekking boots/Joggers/Slippers

Waterproof lower and Jacket

BackPack

Gloves & Muffler

Hand wash, Sanitizer & Wipes

Fleece – Sweaters

Food & Water bottle

2. Tharparkar’s Heritage Sites

Tharparkar, a location older than time itself, is a hotspot for history and cultural buffs. Thar has some of the oldest and most important Hindu and Jain structures, including the oldest Jain temple, Gori Mandir, as well as some of Sindh’s oldest mosques, including the Bodhesar Mosque.

Here are some of the heritage sites below:

Tharparkar : Bodhesar Mosque

Tharparkar : Bodhesar Temple 1

Tharparkar : Bodhesar Temple 2

Tharparkar : Bodhesar Temple 3

Tharparkar : Gori Temple

Tharparkar : Jain Temple Nagarparkar

Tharparkar : Virawah Temple

Tharparkar : Marvi Well

Tharparkar : Naukot Fort

3. Katas Raj Temples

The Katas Raj Temples, a holy location rich in history and devotion, is one precious destination in Punjab’s Potohar district that you won’t want to miss! Surrounded by a pond named Katas, the heritage site is a vision that exhibits fifteen hundred years of history and deserves all of the attention it could get.

4. Garam Chashma, Chitral

Garam Chashma has been a little lovely settlement in Chitral’s Lotkoh Valley. It gets its name from its main attraction, a boiling hot spring that gushes out of Sulphur deposits, raising the temperature over boiling point.

Almost all of the hotels and guest houses in the region have direct water access to the Sulphur spring. So, if you’re looking for a place to stay in Chitral, consider staying in the idyllic village of Garam Chashma, bathing in the water recognised for its medicinal and therapeutic characteristics.

5. Arang Kel, Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Arang Kel, popularly known as the Pearl of the Neelum Valley, is a town in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. It is one of the most difficult towns to visit. It’s a two-hour journey from Kel Village and a 1500-foot hike from the Neelum River.

Surrounded by lofty pine trees, snow-capped mountain peaks, and lush green meadows loaded with gorgeous flowers. Many travellers like to camp under the stars at night. There are, however, a few hotels and guest homes in the region that accommodate to families. The stunning blue Lund Sar Lake, as well as a few spectacular waterfalls, are located in this settlement.