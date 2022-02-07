Explore Pakistan’s mesmerising underrated places

Pakistan has several beautiful places to visit that will make you fall in love with the country all over again. It’s rich in both natural and historical riches.
Without further ado, here are the five most exquisite sites in Pakistan.
1. Moola Chotok
Moola Chotok Waterfalls is away from Karachi is about 472 km or 7 h 56 min, from khuzdar to Moola Chotok Waterfalls is far from 106 km or 2 h 39 min drive straight by vehicle.
Moola Chotok, located near Khuzdar in Balochistan, has been written about in history dating back to Zoroastrian texts and is certainly a sight that must be seen with one’s own eyes. It’s a site that merits all of your attention, with hidden ravines and tumbling waterfalls as well as deep blue pools of water.
Items required for a Trip to Moola Chotok Waterfalls :
- Sun Block & Sunglasses
- Torches
- Trekking boots/Joggers/Slippers
- Waterproof lower and Jacket
- BackPack
- Gloves & Muffler
- Hand wash, Sanitizer & Wipes
- Fleece – Sweaters
- Food & Water bottle
2. Tharparkar’s Heritage Sites
Tharparkar, a location older than time itself, is a hotspot for history and cultural buffs. Thar has some of the oldest and most important Hindu and Jain structures, including the oldest Jain temple, Gori Mandir, as well as some of Sindh’s oldest mosques, including the Bodhesar Mosque.
Here are some of the heritage sites below:
Tharparkar: Bodhesar Mosque
This mosque with white pillars in Bhodesar is a small marble and limestone structure near the pond embankment is built in 1436 AD. It was built by Mehmood Shah Bin Zaffar Shah, ruler of Gujrat. The mosque is located 5 Kms from town Nagarparkar.
Tharparkar: Bodhesar Temple 1
Temple No. 1 is a modest structure. It is 8.5 metres wide at the front on the eastern side and 7.8 metres long along the north and south sides. It is surrounded by a compound wall that is less than a metre high and made of local granite stone rubble masonry.
Tharparkar: Bodhesar Temple 2
Temple No. 2 is the biggest of the Bodhesar collection of temples. On the front side, it stands on a platform that is about a metre high and 120 wide. This temple is a circular construction with a nave in the centre and a square aisle surrounding it.
Tharparkar: Bodhesar Temple 3
Temple No. 3: The third temple at Bodhesar is an open hall called Mandapa with an intermediary chamber called Arthi mandapa, which is linked with cells. Except for the enclosing wall, it is similar to Temple No. I, which was previously discussed.
Tharparkar: Gori Temple
An historic Jain Temple may be found near Gori, some 22 kilometres northwest of Viravah, 4 kilometres from Marui jo Magah Malir, and deep in the desert. It’s identical to the one at Bodhesar, but significantly superior in craftsmanship and polish.
The temple is surrounded by an enclosure, with an open space in front of it on the northern side. It is made of Jodhpuri stone, which is similar to marble. The main structure is 27.6m in length and 18.5m in width.r
Tharparkar: Jain Temple Nagarparkar
Verawah’s Jaina temple is around 15 kilometres north of Nagar Parkar. The temple is composed of stone and has an open group of pillars with sculpted capitals. A magnificently carved slab of marble 6′-9″ long and 2′-7″ wide was discovered in this temple and is currently on exhibit at the National Museum of Pakistan in Karachi.
Tharparkar: Virawah Temple
Viravah is located approximately 24 kilometres north of Nagarparkar town and is adjacent to the wrecked remnants of Pari-Nagar, which is supposed to be an old harbour destroyed either by the Delhi emperor’s army in 1226 or by an earthquake. (Cousens:14) It is entirely made of white marble and is composed of an open group of pillars with sculpted capitals.
Tharparkar: Marvi Well
The Marvi well is around 30 kilometres north of Nangar town and 10 kilometres south of Virawah village. A Sindhi traditional love story, Umar Marvi. Also mentioned in Shah-jo-Risalo. Marvi was a Sindhi heroine known for her simplicity, patriotism, and purity. Marvi found her ideal in Khet, a cousin who lived in a neighboring village. When Prince Umar Soomro came across her, she was replenishing her pots with water from a well that is now known as “Marvi’s well.” He tried to woo Marvi with diamonds and presents, but she turned him down.
Prince Umar kidnapped her and imprisoned her for a year in his Umerkot mansion. Finally, Umar was moved by Marvi’s devotion and piety and released her.
Tharparkar: Naukot Fort
Naukot town is located 63 kilometres south of Mirpur Khas, on the outskirts of the desert. In the wilderness, another 3 kilometres on the route to Mithi, an astonishing fort draws attention. Mir Karam Ali Khan is reported to have built it in 1814 in order to strengthen his dominance in the desert, conquer the Thari, and create effective and strong preparations to collect dhal or tax.
3. Katas Raj Temples
Qila Katas, also known as Shri Katas Raj Temples. Katas Raj lies near the Kallar Kahar junction on the M2 Motorway, which connects Islamabad and Lahore. The complex is located near the town of Dulmial, along the route that links Kallar Kahar to Choa Saidan Shah.
The Katas Raj Temples, a holy location rich in history and devotion, is one precious destination in Punjab’s Potohar district that you won’t want to miss! Surrounded by a pond named Katas, the heritage site is a vision that exhibits fifteen hundred years of history and deserves all of the attention it could get.
4. Garam Chashma, Chitral
Garam Chashma is one of the several branch valleys of the Chitral District, which is located in Pakistan’s far northwestern corner. With an elevation of about 2550 metres, it is one of the highest human settlements in the Hindukush hills (8389 feet).
Garam Chashma has been a little lovely settlement in Chitral’s Lotkoh Valley. It gets its name from its main attraction, a boiling hot spring that gushes out of Sulphur deposits, raising the temperature over boiling point.
Almost all of the hotels and guest houses in the region have direct water access to the Sulphur spring. So, if you’re looking for a place to stay in Chitral, consider staying in the idyllic village of Garam Chashma, bathing in the water recognised for its medicinal and therapeutic characteristics.
5. Arang Kel, Azad Jammu And Kashmir
The settlement is a 2-kilometre (1.2-mile) hike from Kel. It is also accessible through a kilometre-long chairlift managed by the Local Government and Rural Development Department but also overseen by the Pakistan Army. People frequently enter the Neelam valley from Muzafarabad to go to Kel. After taking a ride on the chairlift, you must trek for around 30 minutes to the village.
Arang Kel, popularly known as the Pearl of the Neelum Valley, is a town in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. It is one of the most difficult towns to visit. It’s a two-hour journey from Kel Village and a 1500-foot hike from the Neelum River.
Surrounded by lofty pine trees, snow-capped mountain peaks, and lush green meadows loaded with gorgeous flowers. Many travellers like to camp under the stars at night. There are, however, a few hotels and guest homes in the region that accommodate to families. The stunning blue Lund Sar Lake, as well as a few spectacular waterfalls, are located in this settlement.