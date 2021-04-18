Adsense 300×250

After Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood updated about the board exams today, Popular singer Asim Azhar once again voices support for students following the ongoing COVID-19 third wave across Pakistan.

A, AS, O level and IGCSE exams will be held as per the date sheet announced by CAIES, announced Shafqat Mahmood via his Twitter handle on Sunday.

He also announced that there will be no cancellation or delay in the exams.

It was also decided with complete consensus among ministers that A, AS, O level and IGCSE exams will take place as per date sheet announced by CAIES. There will be no delay or cancellation. Those students wishing to take exams in Oct/Nov can do so in the same fee already paid — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) April 18, 2021

However, Asim Azhar took to his Twitter and questioned the minister who will take responsibility if these students take COVID to their homes.

He wrote, “Who will be responsible if kids take covid back to their homes just so they could appear in exams?”

Who will be responsible if kids take covid back to their homes just so they could appear in exams? @Shafqat_Mahmood sir? — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) April 18, 2021

He, in another tweet, urged Mahmood to think wisely about his decision.

“Abhi bhi waqt hai, bacho pe tars khaalain,” the tweet read.

Abhi bhi waqt hai, bacho pe tars khaalain @Shafqat_Mahmood 🙏🏽 — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) April 18, 2021

Moreover, the Minister for Education has also announced that classes 1 to 8 will be closed and the details will be given by provinces and GB/AJK.

It was also decided that classes 1 to 8 will remain closed. The details will be announced by the provinces and GB/AJK — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) April 18, 2021

Earlier, Twitter had raged with students advocating for the cancellation of board exams this year following the deadly third COVID-19 wave across the country.

Students demanded to cancel board exams 2021 amidst their disturbed learning schedules.

Several students were also demonstrating on the streets so that the government take proper notice of their demands.

#ExamCancelHoga, #cancelboardexams2021 and #Shafqat Mehmood began trending top on Twitter as social media users and students are quite concerned amidst the sharp rise of COVID-19 cases.

Singer Asim Azhar had also jumped to the bandwagon and voiced his support over exams cancellation.

He took to Twitter to request the cancellation of exams for Pakistani students.