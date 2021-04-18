Adsense 970×250

Asim Azhar Once Again Requests Shafqat Mahmood To Cancel Exams 2021

18th Apr, 2021. 09:30 pm
After Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood updated about the board exams today, Popular singer Asim Azhar once again voices support for students following the ongoing COVID-19 third wave across Pakistan.

A, AS, O level and IGCSE exams will be held as per the date sheet announced by CAIES, announced Shafqat Mahmood via his Twitter handle on Sunday.

He also announced that there will be no cancellation or delay in the exams.

However, Asim Azhar took to his Twitter and questioned the minister who will take responsibility if these students take COVID to their homes.

He wrote, “Who will be responsible if kids take covid back to their homes just so they could appear in exams?”

He, in another tweet, urged Mahmood to think wisely about his decision.

“Abhi bhi waqt hai, bacho pe tars khaalain,” the tweet read.

Moreover, the Minister for Education has also announced that classes 1 to 8 will be closed and the details will be given by provinces and GB/AJK.

Earlier, Twitter had raged with students advocating for the cancellation of board exams this year following the deadly third COVID-19 wave across the country.

Students demanded to cancel board exams 2021 amidst their disturbed learning schedules.

Several students were also demonstrating on the streets so that the government take proper notice of their demands.

#ExamCancelHoga, #cancelboardexams2021 and #Shafqat Mehmood began trending top on Twitter as social media users and students are quite concerned amidst the sharp rise of COVID-19 cases.

Singer Asim Azhar had also jumped to the bandwagon and voiced his support over exams cancellation.

He took to Twitter to request the cancellation of exams for Pakistani students.

