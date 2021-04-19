Dubai Police rescue baby after mum left him alone at home

Adsense 300×250

Dubai police found a left-alone infant in an apartment by his distressed mother.

The baby has been reunited with his Asian father.

According to the international news agency, an official at Al Muraqqabat Police Station said that they had received a call from the woman’s neighbor about the non-stop crying of a baby in an apartment in their building. Police moved quickly and reached the house where they found a one-year-old boy alone.

The baby was taken to the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children. A search was done for the missing mother. Police then found the mum on a street near her house. She was in a difficult psychological state.

Investigations found that her husband had gone abroad for business purposes and he was unable to come back due to airport closures. Communication continued for months and it was then cut off.

Female employees at the force’s Victim Support Program calmed the mother and helped her with psychological treatment. According to the international news agency, the woman said that she lost contact with her husband and that she lived alone with the child. She said that she left the house and wandered on the streets as she was unable to tolerate the situation.

Dubai police then collected her husband’s information and managed his return to the UAE. The procedure took three months.