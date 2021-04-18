Adsense 970×250

Famous Indian Actress Regrets Having Facial

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 10:25 pm
Adsense 300×600
Raiza Wilson facial
Adsense 300×250

Indian actress and model Raiza Wilson regrets having facial as the procedure turned out to be a nightmare for her.

There was swelling under her eyes after getting done with the facial, making her face unrecognizable. The actress blamed the dermatologist and shared photos on social media.

While sharing her experience with the dermatologist, the Tamil Bigg Boss contestant wrote,

“Visited @drbhairavisenthil yesterday for a simple facial treatment, she forced me to do a procedure which I did not need, and this is the result.”

According to Raiza, the dermatologist is now ignoring her. “She refused to meet me or talk to me today. Staff said she’s out of town.”

Adsense 300×250

Read More

halime
9 hours ago
Tweeple compare Nida Yasir with Halime Sultan because of her latest look

The world’s famous Turkish web series Dirilis Ertugrul gained very much popularity...
Dubai Police rescue baby after mum left him alone at home
13 hours ago
Dubai Police rescue baby after mum left him alone at home

Dubai police found a left-alone infant in an apartment by his distressed...
Saba Qamar Turkey
1 day ago
Saba Qamar Is Having A Peaceful Time In Turkey

It seems like Saba Qamar wanted to change her environment after all...
Asim Azhar Shafqat Mahmood
1 day ago
Asim Azhar Once Again Requests Shafqat Mahmood To Cancel Exams 2021

After Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood updated about the board exams...
Woman Gets Vaccine Jab Wearing Wedding Gown as Covid-19 ‘Cancelled’ Her Reception
2 days ago
Woman Gets Vaccine Jab Wearing Wedding Gown as Covid-19 ‘Cancelled’ Her Reception

A Woman from Baltimore, US has become a gossip topic as she...
Twitter services
3 days ago
Microblogging site Twitter’s services affected worldwide

Users around the world are having difficulty accessing the microblogging site Twitter....

Recent News

Meesha Shafi Yoga Teacher
9 mins ago
Meesha Shafi Is Now A Yoga Teacher; Ready To Teach if schedule permits

Pakistan's singer Meesha Shafi, who had been under headlines after the harassment...
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan
18 mins ago
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the...
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
27 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
31 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...