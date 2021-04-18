Famous Indian Actress Regrets Having Facial

Adsense 300×250

Indian actress and model Raiza Wilson regrets having facial as the procedure turned out to be a nightmare for her.

There was swelling under her eyes after getting done with the facial, making her face unrecognizable. The actress blamed the dermatologist and shared photos on social media.

While sharing her experience with the dermatologist, the Tamil Bigg Boss contestant wrote,

“Visited @drbhairavisenthil yesterday for a simple facial treatment, she forced me to do a procedure which I did not need, and this is the result.”

According to Raiza, the dermatologist is now ignoring her. “She refused to meet me or talk to me today. Staff said she’s out of town.”