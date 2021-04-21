Google Acknowledges Pakistani YouTuber Mubashir Saddique’s Success

Adsense 300×250

If you love watching cooking videos on YouTube then you must have come across a channel “Village Food Secrets” own by Mubashir Saddique, who lives in the rural area of Sialkot, Shahpur.

Over the past year, the channel has gained popularity for its unique content and amazing recipes and surpassed 2.8 million subscribers on YouTube.

To celebrate his success, Google has decided to acknowledge his hard work via a featured video.

In the video, Saddique shared his overall experience and told how he started filming on a mid-range handset even though there was no internet access in his area. To edit and upload the videos on YouTube, he used a small internet room in the football factory he worked at.

Saddique always loved cooking but he was only able to cook for his family over the weekend. His brother introduced him to the world of vlogging to make him pursue his passion for cooking.

In January 2017, Muabshir started his YouTube channel which showcases the beauty of the country and the kindness of the nationals.

The YouTuber has now become a role model for many and inspired many people to follow their dreams.

