Saba Qamar Is Having A Peaceful Time In Turkey

Adsense 300×250

It seems like Saba Qamar wanted to change her environment after all her breakup chaos as she went to Turkey on a solo trip.

The Cheekh actress packed her bags soon after she broke up with her long distanced boyfriend Azeem Khan and took the first flight to Turkey.

The Baagi actress on her Instgram account shared multiple photos wearing a casual t-shirt paired with a zipper and a legging.

She wrote,

“Artist hoon yaaron na ghar hai na tikhana Mujhe chalte jaana hai bas chalte jaana 🕊”

Take a look at the photos!

Earlier, the Digest Writer actress took to her Instagram and shared multiple photos, enjoying a comfy flight to God knows where but there is a possibility that Saba is headed to Turkey.

Saba kept her airport look casual as she can be seen wearing a white shirt, denim jeans, and a cool pair of sunshades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)