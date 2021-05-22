Double Click 970×250

Bilawal Looks Suave As He Shares Selfie In Rugged Look

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

22nd May, 2021. 04:32 pm
Bilawal Looks Suave As He Shares Selfie In Rugged Look

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the most eligible bachelor in town has shared a close-up selfie on Instagram, flaunting a rugged look.

While sharing a selfie Bilawal wrote in the caption, “Summer is here” followed by a sun emoji.

Immediately after Bilawal Bhutto shared a selfie, showbiz personalities and other people including India, commented on him and praised him.

PPP Jiyalas also commented on their chairman’s selfie, calling him a handsome man.

This is not the first time that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has shared selfies on Instagram. He has shared selfies several times before.

 

 

 

 

