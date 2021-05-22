Bilawal Looks Suave As He Shares Selfie In Rugged Look

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the most eligible bachelor in town has shared a close-up selfie on Instagram, flaunting a rugged look.
While sharing a selfie Bilawal wrote in the caption, “Summer is here” followed by a sun emoji.
Immediately after Bilawal Bhutto shared a selfie, showbiz personalities and other people including India, commented on him and praised him.
PPP Jiyalas also commented on their chairman’s selfie, calling him a handsome man.
This is not the first time that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has shared selfies on Instagram. He has shared selfies several times before.
