Google doodle advises people to get vaccinated and wear mask

Web Desk

01st May, 2021. 01:37 pm
Google doodle
Search engine Google, in a bid to spread awareness, suggests people wear a mask and get the vaccination via his new doodle. 

The alphabets ‘G’, ‘O, ‘O’, ‘G’ showed how citizens looked excited showing off their bandaids. The ‘E’ caricatured as a health professional vaccinated ‘L’ who then raises up its arms to show the bandaid. A happy ‘E’ is then seen giving a heart emoticon to all the vaccinated alphabets.

The Doodle advises that “the pandemic continues to impact communities around the world, help stop the spread by finding a local vaccine site.”

Google Doodle also provide information related to the nearest vaccine site and how people can prevent themselves from spreading COVID-19.

Google makes it easy for people to find out local vaccine centre near them. Search: ‘Covid vaccine near me’. Along with the guidelines for treatment type ‘covid-19’ prevention on search engine sites.

The limitation of this informative doodle was only restricted to India, Pakistan, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Armenia, and Indonesia.

With the increasing number of coronavirus cases, the vaccine is considered an essential step in immunizing citizens against the virus which has caused more than 3 million deaths.

India is brutally affected with the second wave of coronavirus around 3 lakh new cases and 3000 deaths reported every day over the past week.

The states of America recorded the highest number of total death where more than 576,000 have succumbed to the disease.

