As Israel continues to impose unauthorized attacks on the Palestinian victims and Palestinian civilians in Gaza, thousands of people across the US gathered in major cities over the weekend to show solidarity with Palestine.

Gaza health officials on Tuesday stated that the Palestinian death toll has risen to 212, including 61 children and 36 women since conflicts began last week.

Protests across the United States in solidarity with Palestinians stretched from California to New York over the weekend. According to a CNN news report.

“Saturday marked the 73rd anniversary of “al-Nakba,” or “the catastrophe”, when more than 700,000 Palestinians were driven from or left their homes during the war that created the state of Israel,” read the news report.

Whereas the demonstrators showed up with handmade signs, others marched and chanted through megaphones.

However, their message was the same: to “stand in solidarity with the Palestinian community”.

The inhuman act of Israel has made all the Muslims around the world unite against it. Different countries are protesting against Israel and standing in solidarity with Palestine.

A large crowd marches in Dallas on Saturday, May 15

The crowd at a pro-Palestinian rally fills the streets in New Orleans on May 15.

Annisa Mawarni holds handmade signs at the Chicago protest.