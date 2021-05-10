These Female Pakistani Celebs Love To Flaunt Their Tattoo

Tattoos are considered is a form of art but no in Pakistan. They are still considered taboo in the country. Pakistanis may like a beautiful tattoo on somebody else but not on a fellow Pakistani.

This can be one of the reasons why our celebrities always hide their tattoos from the audience. However, there are many Pakistani female celebs who love to flaunt their tattoo in public.

Syra Yousuf:

Syra Yousuf is ruling over everyone’s heart with her sheer beauty and innocence. But do you know the actress has a tattoo on her back?

Being one of the most trendy chics in the town, Syra has an owl tattoo on her back, which she loves to flaunt.

Syra started her career as a Vj and afterward, she became a popular name in the entertainment industry and worked in super-hit drama series including Mera Naseeb, Bilqees Kaur, Ru Baru, and many others.

Eman Suleman:

Eman Suleman always stands out with her unique fashion sense.

The model cum actress apart from her fashion is known for her wittiness and outspokenness. She always steals the limelight with her amazing photos.

The gorgeous model has an inscription tattoo on her right shoulder blade.

Saba Qamar:

Saba Qamar has a tattoo on the nape of her neck. People were curious to see a Japanese tattoo engraved on her neck as the actress has been keeping it out of sight for who knows how long.

Quratulain Baloch:

Quratulain Baloch is an Iranian-born Pakistani American singer-songwriter mostly known as QB. The tremendous singer always left her mark on everyone’s heart with her majestic voice.

The singer has her own style statement, and her straightforwardness has always been appreciated by the nation.

QB is never afraid to hide anything from the public, in the same way, the Humsafar girl knows how to rock a tattoo.

She has a tattoo on her left arm.

Meesha Shafi:

Pakistan’s singer Meesha Shafi, who had been under headlines after the harassment controversy with Ali Zafar, is a fashionista.

Her bold looks and unique style make her stand out in others. The singer has tattoos of the letter M and the mandarin symbol.