TV and social media star Waqar Zaka, who gained fame by hosting reality shows, has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan in exchange for paying off the country’s total debt.

Waqar Zaka claimed in a brief tweet on May 4 that he was ready to pay off the country’s total debt through cryptocurrency, but that his only condition was that Prime Minister Imran Khan resign.

The social media star wrote, “I can pay off PAK debt using crypto but the condition is Imran Khan should step down and let me run the country if not then Pakistanis should demand what solution respectable, olive plantation, tourism, anti-corruption lovers IK has. I challenge all Politician.”

I can pay off PAK debt using crypto but the condition is @ImranKhanPTI should step down and let me run the country if not then Pakistanis should demand what solution respectable , olive plantation, tourism , anti corruption lovers IK has. I challenge all Politican koi idea hai — Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) May 4, 2021

Waqar Zaka did not mention in his tweet how much total debt the country has nor did he say how many billions of rupees worth of corrupt currency he has and where he got the currency from.

Note that by February 2021, Pakistan’s domestic and foreign debt had reached Rs 36,417 billion.

It may be recalled that Waqar Zaka had announced the formation of a political organization called Tehreek-e-Technology Pakistan (TMP) two years ago.

Waqar Zaka had termed the party as a political party and said that their main objective would be to bring internet revolution to the country.

#waqarzaka is trending on Twitter and netizen are sharing their two cents on Waqar Zaka’s Tweet.

one user wrote, “He alone got cryptocurrency unbanned, computer book updated, now fighting against Banks so Pakistanis can buy sell crypto easily, he could earn easily secretly with bitcoin but he is helping Pakistanis to earn”

He alone got cryptocurrency unbanned, computer book updated, now fighting against Banks so Pakistanis can buy sell crypto easily, he could earned easily secretly with bitcoin but he is helping Pakistanis to earn #WaqarZaka #WaqarZakaNextPM — Muhammad Ahsan (@Mehsan512) May 5, 2021

Since 1997, computer course was the same old floppy disk etc. It was #WaqarZaka who got the computer course updated, was it his job to go to court, leave his routine work, work for a non trending topic ? where was Shafaqat or Education ministers, — Zeeshan (@SalarSi69213926) May 5, 2021

Not a single politician or so called leaders is guiding to earn money from home with some knowledge of Crypto. only one man @ZakaWaqar is trying hard to make this possible and I’m one of his students who earns good profit with least investment #WaqarZaka @cz_binance — Sanjay Kumar (@Sanjay3532080) May 5, 2021