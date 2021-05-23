Zoya Nasir Or Christian Betzmann, Who Left Whom?

Recently, Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir had called off her engagement with German Vlogger Christian Betzmann after he had made certain remarks regarding Palestine and Israel.

But netizens were in curiosity who had left whom; was it Zoya’s decision or Christian’s?

Well, the YouTuber and Vlogger has clarified everything, as he responded to one of the social media users, who tried to console him during this difficult time.

As per Chrisitan, he was the one breaking up with Zoya.

Earlier on May 22nd, Zoya took to Instagram and announced her breakup.

It’s with a heavy heart I’m announcing that Christian Betzmann and I are no longer engaged to be married

His sudden change in stance towards my culture, my country, my people, and insensitivity towards my religion has lead me to take this difficult and irrevocable decision.

There are certain religious and social boundaries that can’t be crossed no matter what, hence, the decision to part ways.

Humility, Tolerance and Respect towards each other are the virtues that we must always adhere to. I look upon my Allah to provide me with the strength to deal with this worldly emotional wreck.

I wish Chris a bright and happy future.

I sincerely request for space and privacy for myself and my family as we begin to navigate this emotional turmoil.

However, on 23rd May, Christian Betzmann had given his stance over the breakup.