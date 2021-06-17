Honor Will Now Have Google apps and services for All Phones

Honor was censored from Google apps and services for over a year since Huawei was placed under a US prohibition.

Since now that Honor is no longer a part of Huawei, the company is formally recurring to the GMS (Google Mobile Services) family.

Honor is undertaking Google’s Play Protect security evaluation and compatibility checks to safeguard that Honor device are ready to work with GMS once again.

This might start with the Honor 50 series that just became endorsed in China yesterday.

Honor has confirmed that these phones will come with GMS internationally.

Honor has also definite that all devices likeminded with GMS will get Google apps and services in the future.

Whereas the company has not stated which devices will get it or whether older devices already available in the market are qualified or not.

Since Huawei has started changing all of its accessible devices to Harmony OS, it is possible that Honor will also change its currently available devices to GMS too with software updates.