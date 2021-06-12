Double Click 728 x 90
Shahrukh Khan To Resume Shooting Of ‘Pathan’ From June 21

Shariq Tahir

12th Jun, 2021. 07:35 pm
Shahrukh Khan To Resume Shooting Of 'Pathan' From June 21

Shahrukh Khan is all set to resume his shooting of Pathan.

He took it to Instagram and fans overjoyed with the latest selfie where Khan seems to have a grown beard.

He wrote in the caption “They say time is measured in days, months and beards….Time now for a trim and get back to work I guess.”

“Wishing everyone who is getting back to a bit of normalcy…safe and healthy days and months of work ahead….love u all,” he concluded.

According to some Indian media reporters, the shooting of Pathan will be resumed from June 21.

