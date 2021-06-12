Double Click 728 x 90
Which Shows To Watch On Your Favourite Streaming Services?

Shariq Tahir

12th Jun, 2021. 04:41 pm
Streaming services are becoming more popular in the pandemic and people are searching for the right shows and movies to entertain themselves. Are you still looking for a perfect show for this weekend? Still, Scrolling through IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes for recommendations? Hit the breaks. Log in to popular streaming services including Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and many more this weekend. Some of the shows that you should watch are;

Loki – From June 9 on Disney Plus Hotstar

Sunflower –  From June 11 on ZEE5

Lupin: part 2 – From June 11 on Netflix

Rang Re – From June 12 on ZEE5

