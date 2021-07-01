Elephant Caught stealing leftover milk in new viral video

The elephant calf was seen approaching a box of empty milk bottles housed under a tree and lifting them up with its trunk, presumably in the hopes of getting the last drop.

An elephant was seen hunting for milk in empty bottles in an endearing video circulating the internet. Enkikwe, an elephant calf from Kenya’s Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, was featured in the now-viral video.

The calf was spotted approaching a box of empty milk bottles that had been hidden behind a tree. The giant then used its trunk to gather empty bottles, seeking to obtain the last drop.

“Enkikwe is on the hunt for leftover milk, stealing empty milk bottles to find the dregs!” Wildlife Trust wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the adorable video:

Enkikwe is on the hunt for leftover milk, stealing empty milk bottles to find the dregs! #MilkMonday pic.twitter.com/fZuYutLZ17 — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) June 28, 2021