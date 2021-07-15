Falak shabir And Sarah Khan Are About To Debut As A Reel Pair In Zindagi

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are about to debut as a reel pair in the music video ”Zindagi” which is scheduled to release on their first wedding anniversary.

Sarah Khan chimed in to share, “There’s a shock on July 16, on our anniversary, particularly for followers of Falak and mine.” She went on to add, “We’re very excited”.

Social media stars Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are gearing as much to mark their first wedding anniversary on July 16th and have already promised a surprise for followers.

The duo took to Instagram to announce their first on-screen collaboration, ”Zindagi” a music video, which will be released on YouTube on Friday, July 16th, 2021, celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

The couple is glowing in white, while the Raqs-e-bismil actress is holding a flower bouquet. Announcing the release, they wrote, “#ZINDAGI launching worldwide on our first wedding anniversary on 16th of July!”

The teaser of music video is out now. Take a look!