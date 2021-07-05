Indian man wears a face mask made out of gold to fight Covid

At a time when wearing a face mask is required to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a businessman from Maharashtra’s Pune region has spent INR 2.89 lakh in a bespoke gold face mask in order to fight coronavirus.

He mentioned “I saw a news on television about a silver mask. I then spoke to my jeweler and ordered a gold face mask”

In 10 days, the goldsmith created the mask, which cost INR 2.89 lakh.

The mask is constructed of thin gold leaf and tied with gold threads. Moreover, the mask costs nearly the same as over 175,000 standard disposable masks.