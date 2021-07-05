Physics Question Paper Leaked For Matric’s Annual Exam Today

The leaked paper of Physics at an examination centre has brought all over social media as the Board Exams 2021 (matriculation) begins today across Sindh.

According to the details, the paper of Physics started at 9:30 am and the question paper was available outside the examination centres after four minutes.

On the other hand, the paper started late at several examination centres, including one in Malir where the students and their parents expressed outrage over the situation.

According to Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) Chairperson Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, a total of 348,249 students have registered for the ninth grade and matric exams in the science and general groups.

Of the 438 examination centres, 185 have been set up in government schools and 253 in private schools where 201 centres are for girls and 237 for boys.

However, a reporting cell has been set up at the board office to watch the examinations. Special teams of the board will take steps to prevent the copy culture.

At the request of the BSEK chairperson, the district administration has issued letters to law enforcement agencies to implement section 144 on all examination centres, under which external intervention would be outlawed.

He has also warned the students not to bring mobile phones to the exam centres or else they will be seized.

Earlier, Syed Sharaf Ali Shah had been appointed as the new chairman for BSEK, a notification issued by the universities and boards department said.

The appointment was made on the recommendation of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

“The interim contract of Dr Saeeduddin as Chairman, Board of Secondary Education […] is hereby terminated with immediate effect,” the notification said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government has appointed Dr Saeeduddin as the new chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIE).