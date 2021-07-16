Zindagi Song That Features Star Couple Sarah Khan And Falak Shabir Is Out Now
Actress Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabir are celebrating their wedding anniversary with a new music video “Zindagi”.Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir completes one year of togetherness today.
It is the first wedding anniversary of the most admired celebrity couple of the nation, actress Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabir. Their real-life romance is all set to create magic on screen as In order to make their anniversary a grand occasion, the duo has decided to introduce a music video titled ‘Zindagi’. have released today their first wedding anniversary.
Zindagi is their first song together. The song is written and composed by Falak Shabir. The video is directed by Bilal Saif.
Sarah and Falak are always among the trending topics on social media platforms people adore Falak’s loving behaviour towards his wife, making their romance swoon-worthy for the netizen community.
Teaser of the song was released yesterday, which received massive response from the audiences.
Read More
Sonya Hussyn Rings In Her Birthday With Her Fellow Stars
Sonya Hussyn Celebrates Her Birthday bash with close friends and family. The...
Zindagi Song That Features Star Couple Sarah Khan And Falak Shabir Is Out Now
Actress Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabir are celebrating their wedding anniversary...
UN’s development forum outcome ‘beacon of hope’ for virus-hit nations: Akram
UNITED NATIONS: The UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HPLF) wrapped...
Is Mahira Khan and Tom Cruise collaborated together?
Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actress. She is best known for portraying...
Maya Ali’s clothing brand: MAYA PRET-A-PORTER
Maya Ali is one of Pakistan's well-known actresses; in addition to...