Zindagi Song That Features Star Couple Sarah Khan And Falak Shabir Is Out Now

Actress Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabir are celebrating their wedding anniversary with a new music video “Zindagi”.Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir completes one year of togetherness today.

It is the first wedding anniversary of the most admired celebrity couple of the nation, actress Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabir. Their real-life romance is all set to create magic on screen as In order to make their anniversary a grand occasion, the duo has decided to introduce a music video titled ‘Zindagi’. have released today their first wedding anniversary.

Zindagi is their first song together. The song is written and composed by Falak Shabir. The video is directed by Bilal Saif.

Sarah and Falak are always among the trending topics on social media platforms people adore Falak’s loving behaviour towards his wife, making their romance swoon-worthy for the netizen community.

Teaser of the song was released yesterday, which received massive response from the audiences.