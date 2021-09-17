Fans leaked their private chat with Ahsan Mohis Ikram’s father about Minal
Pakistani actress Minal Khan has a huge fan following on social media due to her beautiful personality and outstanding acting skills. Her beloved fans have recently shared their chats with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s father, Mohsin Ikram on social media.
Netizens asked the Ishq hai star’s father-in-law some personal questions and he gives sweet answers to them.
A question asked by fans read, “Uncle Minal Apko kia keh kr bulati hai?” to which Mohsin Ikram answered, “Dad”, on the other question a fan asked, “Uncle, say something about you bhau..i mean minu” to which Mohsin Ikram replied, She’s beautiful, her presence, her soul and may Allah bless her in new life with Ahsan.
Have a look:
