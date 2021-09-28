How to say get out in a subtle way? India’s diplomat Sneha Dubay tells Indian Journalist

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

28th Sep, 2021. 02:59 pm
How to say get out in a subtle way? India's diplomat Sneha Dubay tells Indian Journalist

India’s First Secretary at the UN Sneha Dubey showed what is the status of the Indian news media when news anchor Anjana Om Kashyap barged into her Official UN resting space.

Most certainly diplomats have the protocol of not speaking directly to the media but it seems like Indian media doesn’t know the basic ethics that you can’t barge into someone’s space and shove the mike for taking bytes.

Repeating their insolent behaviours Indian media has once again been the target of public mockery after India’s young diplomat Sneha Dubey asked Indian news anchor Anjana Om Kashyap to leave the room twice in a jiffy.

Anjana Om Kashyap being shown the door by the Indian diplomat was broadcast LIVE on Indian News Channel  Aaj Tak TV and went viral on social media, causing her to be roasted.

After the video went viral Anjana became the brunt of social media jokes.

 

 

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

2 hours ago
Zubair Umar leaked video: Avari Hotels management responds to the scandal

The Avari hotel management breaks silence about the recent leaked video controversy...
3 hours ago
Ailing comedian Umer Sharif heads to Washington

Veteran comedian Umer Sharif is leaving for the US today (Tuesday) after...
14 hours ago
Amna Ilyas’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

Amna Ilyas is a Pakistani television actress and model.  Zinda Bhaag her debut drama series,...
15 hours ago
Aiman Khan looks gorgeous in a white dress, See photo

Aiman Khan is a Pakistani actress. She has appeared in several films,...
19 hours ago
Hindu and Muslim women donate kidneys to save each other’s husbands

Two women from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India, forgot their religious differences and saved...
19 hours ago
Fatima Effendi looks fabulous in her latest picture

Fatima Effendi is a Pakistani actress, model, and television personality. In 2001, she...