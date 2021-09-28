How to say get out in a subtle way? India’s diplomat Sneha Dubay tells Indian Journalist

India’s First Secretary at the UN Sneha Dubey showed what is the status of the Indian news media when news anchor Anjana Om Kashyap barged into her Official UN resting space.

Most certainly diplomats have the protocol of not speaking directly to the media but it seems like Indian media doesn’t know the basic ethics that you can’t barge into someone’s space and shove the mike for taking bytes.

Repeating their insolent behaviours Indian media has once again been the target of public mockery after India’s young diplomat Sneha Dubey asked Indian news anchor Anjana Om Kashyap to leave the room twice in a jiffy.

Anjana Om Kashyap being shown the door by the Indian diplomat was broadcast LIVE on Indian News Channel Aaj Tak TV and went viral on social media, causing her to be roasted.

After the video went viral Anjana became the brunt of social media jokes.