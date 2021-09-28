How to say get out in a subtle way? India’s diplomat Sneha Dubay tells Indian Journalist
India’s First Secretary at the UN Sneha Dubey showed what is the status of the Indian news media when news anchor Anjana Om Kashyap barged into her Official UN resting space.
Most certainly diplomats have the protocol of not speaking directly to the media but it seems like Indian media doesn’t know the basic ethics that you can’t barge into someone’s space and shove the mike for taking bytes.
Repeating their insolent behaviours Indian media has once again been the target of public mockery after India’s young diplomat Sneha Dubey asked Indian news anchor Anjana Om Kashyap to leave the room twice in a jiffy.
Anjana Om Kashyap being shown the door by the Indian diplomat was broadcast LIVE on Indian News Channel Aaj Tak TV and went viral on social media, causing her to be roasted.
Another self goal by #AnjanaOmKashyap
🙃
— अभिषेक सिंह भदौरिया (@AbhiKeeTweet) September 25, 2021
After the video went viral Anjana became the brunt of social media jokes.
Nobody :
Le #SnehaDubey to #AnjanaOmKashyap : pic.twitter.com/ha2Po7vYzl
— Tarun Solanki (@SolankitTarun) September 26, 2021
#AnjanaOmKashyap & her Media crew at airport while returning back from America ..😂 pic.twitter.com/DOaih5GTnq
— Thanos pandit ™ (@Thanos_pandith) September 26, 2021
After getting insulted numerous times in America
Le ; #AnjanaOmKashyap #नाक_कटा_आया pic.twitter.com/536IBr6Hph
— बाबा भौकाल नाथ 🏹🚜⚽️ (@Baba_bhokalnath) September 26, 2021
#AajtakGetOut trending now twitter#AnjanaOmKashyap #sneha_dubey
Le meanwhile~ pic.twitter.com/3c52OmytzO
— Ajay Uikey 🇮🇳 (@aj1993uk) September 26, 2021
Aaj tak anchor #AnjanaOmKashyap after #SnehaDubey did her beizzati. pic.twitter.com/ETr0bUn8sZ
— Ex Bhakt ➐ (@exbhakt_) September 25, 2021
Also Read
Read More
Zubair Umar leaked video: Avari Hotels management responds to the scandal
The Avari hotel management breaks silence about the recent leaked video controversy...
Ailing comedian Umer Sharif heads to Washington
Veteran comedian Umer Sharif is leaving for the US today (Tuesday) after...
Amna Ilyas’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media
Amna Ilyas is a Pakistani television actress and model. Zinda Bhaag her debut drama series,...
Aiman Khan looks gorgeous in a white dress, See photo
Aiman Khan is a Pakistani actress. She has appeared in several films,...
Hindu and Muslim women donate kidneys to save each other’s husbands
Two women from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India, forgot their religious differences and saved...