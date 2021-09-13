Mexican rapper shows off his new hair with gold chains, video goes viral

A 23-year-old Mexican recently got hooks “surgically implanted” on his head to replace his original hair with gold chains.

In a series of videos that has gone viral on TikTok, the rapper showed off his new hair with gold chains hanging from the hooks implanted in his head.

As reported by New York Post, Dan Sur is a rapper by profession and has claimed to be the first rapper in human history to have gold chains as his hair.

Sur has been showing off his bizarre new headpiece on the streaming platform TikTok. He has nearly two million followers on the social media platform.

After the procedure, Sur, in one of his TikTok videos, said, “The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see these days everyone dyes their hair differently. Now, I hope not everyone starts following me.”

Sur stated that he wanted to look like he had just come out of a jewellery store. Speaking about his hair locks, the rapper said, “I have it as a hook that is implanted in my head and that hook has hooks and they are all hooked in my skull, under my skin.