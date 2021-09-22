WATCH: Alizeh Shah shares a passionate Lip-Lock video with her cat

Pakistan’s versatile actress and social media sensation Alizeh Shah usually captures public attention with her pictures and videos with her cute little cat on social media.

Took to her Instagram, the Mera Dil Mera Dushman actress shared the latest video while playing with her white pet cat and can be seen violating pandemic rules as she shared adorable videos while having a lip-lock with it.

Take a look:

The actress loved her pet cat, she often shared cute moments with her cat on her Instagram account.

Alizeh is popular on social media due to her amazing acting and dancing skills.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Daldal, Tere Naal Luv Ho Gaya, Dil Mom Ka Diya, Tum Mujrim Ho, Bisat e Dil, and many more.