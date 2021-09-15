Watch: Hareem Shah & Alizeh Shah recent video in a Car, goes viral
TikTok star and social media sensation Hareem Shah, who often receives backlash from netizens for her bold personality, and is mostly known for her involvements in political parties has recently shared a video in a car while driving which goes viral on social media.
Have a look:
On the other hand, Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah has also shared a video on her Instagram in a car from her way.
“On my way” she captions the post.
Take a look:
The Mera Dil Mera Dushman actress usually came to the light of criticism due to her bold dressing choices and dance videos.
Read More
Baby sitting comfortably in a boiling water, video viral
Famous Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah latest dance has video gone viral on...
A woman wearing abaya and niqab exercising on loaded machines goes viral
Famous Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah latest dance has video gone viral on...
Do you know you can make money by watching horror movies?
Famous Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah latest dance has video gone viral on...
Climate change is now beginning to affect humans as well as animals
Famous Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah latest dance has video gone viral on...
Air pressure in India weakens, rain likely in Karachi and other cities
Famous Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah latest dance has video gone viral on...