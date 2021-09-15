Watch: Hareem Shah & Alizeh Shah recent video in a Car, goes viral

Raba NoorWeb Editor

15th Sep, 2021. 09:44 pm
Hareem Shah Alizeh Shah

TikTok star and social media sensation Hareem Shah, who often receives backlash from netizens for her bold personality, and is mostly known for her involvements in political parties has recently shared a video in a car while driving which goes viral on social media.

Have a look:

On the other hand, Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah has also shared a video on her Instagram in a car from her way.

“On my way” she captions the post.

Take a look:

The Mera Dil Mera Dushman actress usually came to the light of criticism due to her bold dressing choices and dance videos.

