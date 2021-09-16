WATCH: Zarnish Khan gets trolled for wearing a revealing dress

Zarnish Khan is a beautiful and well-known model as well as an actor in the Pakistani television business who has quickly risen to prominence thanks to her charm and acting abilities.

Recently, the Ishq Zahe Naseeb actress appeared in an anniversary celebration of a private TV channel in which she is donning a beautiful blue outfit with golden embroidery on it. She completed her look with minimal makeup and left her hair open with lose curls and complemented her look with a pair of golden hoop.

Have a look at her photos:

These pictures of Zarnish from the celebration goes viral on social media and netizens slammed her over her choice of clothing.

Have a look at the comments: